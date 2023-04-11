Cavinder Twins End Basketball Careers, Pen Emotional Note About 'New Chapter'

The Cavinder twins' days on a college hardwood are over ... Haley and Hanna revealed Monday they're forgoing their fifth years of NCAA eligibility -- and will pursue "a new chapter" in their lives.

The two -- who have amassed millions of followers on their social media accounts since transferring to the Univ. of Miami this past offseason -- made the announcement in an emotional statement on Instagram.

They thanked their Canes teammates and the university -- particularly for the way they were accepted after they came in from Fresno State in 2022 -- but said simply they're looking forward to life after basketball.

The move is surprising -- considering the two had helped The U make it to the Elite 8 of the women's NCAA tournament this year ... and appeared to have a great shot of repeating the feat in 2024 if they came back for their last year of eligibility.

But, of course, the twins have all kinds of options now at their feet with basketball over.

The women are social media darlings -- making fun videos of them dancing and lip-synching that fans have loved. They're also budding fitness gurus.

And, they've been considered potential candidates to join the WWE, too.

Neither girl expounded on what is exactly next for them in their announcement Monday -- choosing only to say goodbye to the sport they've loved for nearly two decades.