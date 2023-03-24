16 Sweet Shots Of Cavinder Twins Before Miami Vs. Villanova NCAA Tournament Game

Haley and Hanna Cavinder and the Univ. of Miami women's basketball team won't play in the Sweet 16 for another couple hours ... but to keep ya occupied in the meantime -- check out 16 sweet photos of the twin hoopers!!

The two Canes superstars have crushed it on the court this year, helping The U make it to the third round of the women's NCAA tournament for the second time in school history.

Haley's leading the team in scoring, averaging 12.6 points per game, while Hanna has chipped in 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest this year.

But, of course, the sisters have gained national fame for what they've done OFF the court -- as they're two of the most followed people on TikTok.

The ladies make fun vids, dancing and lip-synching -- and have amassed 4.5 MILLION followers!!

Haley and Hanna, though, won't be worrying much about social media Friday ... they've got a tall task ahead of them in Villanova coming up at 11:30 AM PT.

The No. 4-seed Wildcats are the favorite, but the No. 9-seed Hurricanes are no stranger to winning as the underdog -- they just knocked off No. 1-seed Indiana on Monday night.