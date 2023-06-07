Cavinder Twins Make First WWE Appearance After Teasing Tag Team Future

Haley and Hanna Cavinder seem to be one step closer to finding their next careers ... the former college hoopers made their first WWE appearances on Tuesday night -- and actually teased a future as a wrestling tag team too!!

The Cavinder twins -- who just retired from basketball in April -- didn't exactly mix it up in the squared circle at the WWE NXT event in Orlando ... but they were still front and center on the broadcast for a brief moment nonetheless.

Following Thea Hail's epic battle royal win -- one in which she outlasted 17 other women to score the huge victory -- Haley and Hanna raced into the ring to be a part of the celebration.

At one point during the post-match party, the two ex-Univ. of Miami ballers held up Hail ... cheesin' for cameras as the commentator noted their presence.

Before the event began, the two sisters got the red carpet treatment on a tour of the facility too ... with their last name being featured on video boards around the arena.

In sharing images from the tour, Haley actually hinted she and Hanna could partner in a WWE ring soon -- writing that the twins were "your new fav tag team."

Of course, the twins have been affiliated with the WWE for a while now ... they inked name, image and likeness deals with the org. back in 2021 -- though now that they're done hooping, there's speculation they could make real runs at being in-ring stars soon.