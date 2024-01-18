Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Cowboys Star Jake Ferguson Gets Adorable Birthday Shout-Out From Haley Cavinder

Jake Ferguson Cowboys Star Gets Cavinder Shout-Out ... Happy B-Day 'Oldhead!'

1/18/2024 11:43 AM PT
Getty Composite

An embarrassing playoff loss suddenly got easier to swallow for Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson ... 'cause he just received an adorable birthday shout-out from his smokin' hot GF, Haley Cavinder!!

One half of the famous Cavinder twins dropped the happy b-day wishes to the tight end on her Instagram page Thursday morning ... sharing a collage of pics of her snuggled up with her man to celebrate his 25th trip around the sun.

"Ocho siete day," she wrote with a party emoji. "Twentyyyy five oldhead!"

Ferguson, of course, could use the TLC from Cavinder ... after all, while he did ball out against the Packers in a playoff game on Sunday, his Cowboys team got smacked, 48-32.

Haley Cavinder Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Haley Cavinder Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Cavinder, meanwhile, seems to have no problem sharing her love for the football player ... after they took their relationship public a few months ago, she's been nothing but a loyal GF.

The 23-year-old TCU women's basketball player -- who's sitting out this season after transferring from Miami -- was at most of his games .... rockin' his jersey number loudly and proudly.

Ferguson now has plenty of time to watch the Horned Frogs with Cavinder -- but first, it seems a big birthday bash Thursday is on the agenda!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later