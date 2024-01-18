Cowboys Star Jake Ferguson Gets Adorable Birthday Shout-Out From Haley Cavinder
1/18/2024 11:43 AM PT
An embarrassing playoff loss suddenly got easier to swallow for Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson ... 'cause he just received an adorable birthday shout-out from his smokin' hot GF, Haley Cavinder!!
One half of the famous Cavinder twins dropped the happy b-day wishes to the tight end on her Instagram page Thursday morning ... sharing a collage of pics of her snuggled up with her man to celebrate his 25th trip around the sun.
"Ocho siete day," she wrote with a party emoji. "Twentyyyy five oldhead!"
Ferguson, of course, could use the TLC from Cavinder ... after all, while he did ball out against the Packers in a playoff game on Sunday, his Cowboys team got smacked, 48-32.
Cavinder, meanwhile, seems to have no problem sharing her love for the football player ... after they took their relationship public a few months ago, she's been nothing but a loyal GF.
The 23-year-old TCU women's basketball player -- who's sitting out this season after transferring from Miami -- was at most of his games .... rockin' his jersey number loudly and proudly.
Ferguson now has plenty of time to watch the Horned Frogs with Cavinder -- but first, it seems a big birthday bash Thursday is on the agenda!