Hanna Cavinder Sparks Carson Beck Breakup Speculation

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck's romance appears to be cooked -- the college hooper and social media superstar recently unfollowed the quarterback and scrubbed their pictures from her Instagram.

Fans were quick to notice Cavinder's activity this week ... with her online presence leaving no traces of ever being tied to the former Georgia Bulldogs player -- who still happens to follow her from his own account.

With all that being said, Beck is either in the doghouse ... or their eight-month relationship is over for good.

Cavinder's twin sister, Haley, threw fuel into the fire by liking a video suggesting it was caused by Beck allegedly messaging another woman on Snapchat during a vacation in Nashville.

The alleged DMs made rounds ... with one appearing to show Beck telling the woman his relationship with Cavinder was "just not working out."

The two seemed happy not too long ago ... as the two-time CFP champ and Cavinder supported each other at their respective games.

They recently made headlines after expensive cars were taken from Beck's Florida home ... and TMZ Sports obtained footage of their interaction with police.

Cavinder's Range Rover was moved in the jacking ... and Beck's Lambo Urus and Mercedes-Benz E635 were stolen.

Play video content

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami in January ... and many speculated the 22-year-old made the move to be closer to Hanna.