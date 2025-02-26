Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder Car Theft Body Cam Footage Released

Play video content

TMZ Sports has obtained body cam footage of Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder's interaction with cops after two cars were jacked from the quarterback's home ... with the college sports stars calmly breaking down what happened.

Miami-Dade police officers arrived at Beck's home around 7:30 AM on Thursday, Feb. 20 ... after receiving a call about three vehicles being moved from the property.

Once on the scene, a Miami Hurricanes football staffer greeted the cops ... introducing Beck as "our quarterback."

The officers proceeded to speak with the athletes ... who explained what happened.

"Well s***, we woke up this morning and we were about to leave and then ... we had three cars parked," Beck said. "Garage door was wide open. Both the gates wide open."

Beck explained Cavinder's Range Rover -- which was in the driveway -- was moved into the street ... and his Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz E635 were nowhere to be found.

Beck said they both had their keys inside ... so whoever was behind the act had to have entered the home through the garage.

Beck also revealed he just moved into the pad ... and had not set up security cameras yet.

The two believed the act had to have happened between 9 PM and 6 AM ... 'cause Beck took the trash out the night prior and the cars were still there.

As we previously reported, 20-year-old Tykwon Anderson was arrested later that day ... with cops claiming he and three other masked individuals executed the theft around 2:45 AM.

In the arrest affidavit, cops say two individuals jumped a fence ... with one burglarizing Cavinder's Rover to get access to the garage door opener.

Once inside the home, cops say the individuals swiped Beck and Cavinder's key fobs from the living room and proceeded to take the cars from the scene.

Officials say Anderson confessed to the crime and detailed the entire burglary.