Georgia Star Carson Beck Goes IG Official With Hanna Cavinder

The college football season hasn't yet started ... but Carson Beck's already winning -- the UGA star quarterback just confirmed he's dating Hanna Cavinder!!!

The 22-year-old signal-caller -- who many believe could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- subtly shared the news on his Instagram page on Monday ... showing off a photo of him holding hands with the Univ. of Miami college basketball player.

The pic was all part of a batch of summer photos Beck had recently collected ... and, fittingly, he captioned it by writing "gvo" -- good vibes only.

The two have been hinting for weeks now that they're an item ... as earlier this month, eagle-eyed fans noticed a pic of them seemingly on a double date with Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson and Hanna's twin sister, Haley Cavinder.

The two were also seen on the Cavinder Twins' official TikTok account ... where they were showing some strong PDA in the back of a selfie video featuring mostly Jake and Haley.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Both Carson and Hanna are entering what will likely be their final collegiate seasons. Hanna announced earlier this year she would return to the Hurricanes after saying she was hanging the sneakers up back in April 2023. For Carson ... he's almost certainly bound for the NFL after this year -- but first, he'll look to bring home a National Championship to the Dawgs.