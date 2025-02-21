20-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder's Cars

Cops announced Friday they've arrested a 20-year-old who allegedly helped steal luxury cars belonging to Univ. of Miami stars Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder earlier this week.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the heist went down at around 2:45 AM on Thursday ... at a Miami-area residence that Beck and his girlfriend, Cavinder, were staying in.

The docs state Tykwon Anderson and three other men donned masks and broke into the home while the two Hurricanes athletes were sleeping. The guys allegedly grabbed key fobs for Beck and Cavinder's Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes Benz and Range Rover ... and then drove the cars off the property.

Police wrote in the docs they were able to track down a ride Anderson had allegedly used to help pull off the theft ... and at around 5:23 PM Thursday, they discovered him driving it and arrested him.

Authorities claim Anderson fessed up to the crime while in custody at a nearby jail, "explaining in detail how the burglary occurred."

Anderson was then booked on three separate charges -- including felony grand theft and felony burglary of an occupied dwelling while masked.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said two of the cars -- the Benz and the Range Rover -- were discovered. The Urus, though, remains missing.

"The investigation is still ongoing," cops said, "detectives are still trying to locate the other individual(s) involved."

Beck -- who's been dating Cavinder for nearly a year -- just recently transferred from the Univ. of Georgia to Miami, where he's expected to be the Canes' starting quarterback in 2025.

Cavinder, meanwhile, is in the middle of her second season with the Univ. of Miami women's basketball team.