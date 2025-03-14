Haley Cavinder Says Hanna's 'Hurting' Amid Carson Beck Drama

Play video content

Haley Cavinder is breaking her silence on Hanna's apparent breakup from Carson Beck ... claiming she repeatedly tried to warn her sister of her "gut feeling" about their relationship -- but it sounds like the message wasn't received until it was too late.

Haley hopped on TikTok to address all the speculation surrounding Hanna's love life on Thursday ... and while she said it's "not my story to tell," she said she's not going to stay quiet as her sister deals with the fallout.

"I just want to say one thing because I can't be too crazy unfiltered on here," Haley said. "If your sister comes to you, or your friend or someone that's really important in your life and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister. Trust her. She's always right."

"I know there's a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that's hurting and I don't think it's okay to not be able to have to always have to keep your mouth shut."

Haley said she's "trying to be as nice as possible" amid the drama ... but felt she had to get it off her chest.

As we previously reported, folks on the internet have put the pieces together recently ... pointing out how Hanna scrubbed the Miami Hurricanes quarterback and unfollowed him from her socials.

There have also been alleged Snapchat messages floating around ... which appear to show Beck communicating with another woman while vacationing with Hanna in Nashville.

