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'Love Island' Star Olandria Carthen Makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

Olandria Carthen Sizzles in Sports Illustrated Swim Debut!

By TMZ Staff
Published
SI Swimsuit Reveal: 'Love Island' Star Olandria Carthen, Gabi Moura, And More!
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SI Swimsuit Bombshells Launch Gallery
Katherin Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A new bombshell has entered the Sports Illustrated swimsuit roster ... Olandria Carthen!

On Tuesday, SI announced their 2026 lineup of bikini babes, revealing the 'Love Island' star is one of this year's rookies.

Olandria couldn't wait to share her excitement on X, writing ... "I'm a SPORTS ILLUSTRATED ROOKIE LFGGGG!!!!!!"

In an Instagram clip from the Ft. Myers, FL shoot, she gushed about the dream-come-true experience, saying ... "I just wanted to pinch myself. I'm really a Sports Illustrated rookie. I don't know if it's sunk in yet."

The reality star took some fire photos while posing in the sand and the surf ... dazzling in a black one-piece with side cutouts and a few different bikinis.

Olandria Carthen Hot Shots
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Olandria Carthen Hot Shots Launch Gallery

She stressed that this experience isn't just stunning shots and glitz and glam, adding ... "Sports Illustrated is more than just a hot woman on the cover. You represent so many woman of different backgrounds, body types, body shapes."

Olandria also posted some BTS from the shoot to her IG story, showing her arching her back on the beach in a see-through white set.

She captioned the clip ... "Biggest secret I've kept."

The SI teaser revealed the highly-anticipated issue is dropping in May ... so you'll have to hold yourself over until then with these hot shots.

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