'Love Island' Star Olandria Carthen Makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

A new bombshell has entered the Sports Illustrated swimsuit roster ... Olandria Carthen!

On Tuesday, SI announced their 2026 lineup of bikini babes, revealing the 'Love Island' star is one of this year's rookies.

I’m a SPORTS ILLUSTRATED ROOKIE LFGGGG!!!!!!🥳🥳🥳 @LashaeAsh

Olandria couldn't wait to share her excitement on X, writing ... "I'm a SPORTS ILLUSTRATED ROOKIE LFGGGG!!!!!!"

In an Instagram clip from the Ft. Myers, FL shoot, she gushed about the dream-come-true experience, saying ... "I just wanted to pinch myself. I'm really a Sports Illustrated rookie. I don't know if it's sunk in yet."

The reality star took some fire photos while posing in the sand and the surf ... dazzling in a black one-piece with side cutouts and a few different bikinis.

She stressed that this experience isn't just stunning shots and glitz and glam, adding ... "Sports Illustrated is more than just a hot woman on the cover. You represent so many woman of different backgrounds, body types, body shapes."

Olandria also posted some BTS from the shoot to her IG story, showing her arching her back on the beach in a see-through white set.

She captioned the clip ... "Biggest secret I've kept."