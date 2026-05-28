'Love Island' Season 8 Cast Revealed

"Love Island USA" is turning up the heat before the Season 8 premiere ... because Peacock just dropped its fresh batch of bombshell babes, and fans are already losing it online.

The new Islanders were officially unveiled on Thursday ahead of the June 2 premiere, with the upcoming cast bringing plenty of abs, bikinis, and drama-ready energy to the Fiji villa.

Among the hot new singles entering the dating battlefield are athletes, influencers, models, and even a Paralympic bronze medalist -- Beatriz Hatz.

This season’s lineup includes Aniya Harvey -- daughter of former NBA player Donnell Harvey -- plus multilingual model Gabriel Vasconcelos, DJ Bryce Dettloff, and Zach Georgiou ... whose brother previously appeared on the show.

Peacock is betting big on another viral summer after Season 7 became the streamer’s most-watched unscripted original series ever. Ariana Madix is back hosting the chaos while comedian Iain Stirling returns as narrator.

The network’s already teasing "sexy bombshells, shocking twists and plenty of drama" when the Islanders start coupling up in Fiji next week.

And before the internet starts tearing contestants apart, "Love Island USA" producers issued a public plea for fans to “keep it kind” online after the show's history of social media firestorms and scandals.