Ciara Miller Will Be on 'Summer House' Next Season, 'Love Island' Won't Conflict

"Summer House" star Ciara Miller will be back for the next season of the headline-making Bravo show ... despite recently landing a role as host for the "Love Island USA" post-show "Aftersun," TMZ has learned.

After news broke she'd be heading to Fiji for the dating show franchise, fans started wondering if Ciara's packed schedule could create a conflict -- however, we're told there's no overlap in her upcoming summer plans.

Sources close to the series tell TMZ … "Summer House" goes into production in July -- specifically on July 4th weekend -- so Ciara will be back from filming in Fiji, alongside cohost Tefi Pessoa, in time to hop on the Jitney to the Hamptons.

Ciara has become one of the breakout stars of “Summer House” over the last few seasons, with viewers heavily invested in everything from her friendships to her messy romance with ex West Wilson ... who is now dating her on- and off-screen bestie Amanda Batula -- giving what many Bravo fans are calling the modern-day "Scandoval."

As for "Love Island," Ciara's involvement is expected to introduce her to a much bigger audience ... while still keeping one foot firmly planted in the Bravo universe.