Giants Linebacker Abdul Carter Calls Out Jaxson Dart For Trump Support

Jaxson Dart's foray into politics isn't going over well with at least one teammate ... who said he didn't believe the video was real when he first saw it.

Abdul Carter -- a New York Giants linebacker -- reposted a clip of Dart introducing the President Friday ... voicing his displeasure that his quarterback would stump for the prez.

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Carter -- who was taken by the Giants in the same round as Dart -- wrote, "thought this s*** was AI, what we doing man."

As you can imagine, Trump supporters quickly jumped on Carter ... as did Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, who posted on social media that Carter should apologize to his team for trying "to score cheap points with the woke crowd all in a blatant attempt to publicly embarrass Jaxson Dart."

Play video content Video: Jaxson Dart Introduces Trump, Gets Massive Hall of Fame Shoutout

Trump heaped praise on Dart at the rally Friday ... saying he's a future Hall of Famer.