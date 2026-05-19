Jaxon Smith-Njigba Displays 'Disrespectful' NFL Honors Trophy Mistakes

Jaxon Smith-Njigba can't catch a break -- the Seattle Seahawks superstar was excited to unbox his well-deserved AP Offensive Player of the Year trophy this week ... just for it to be riddled with errors.

The 24-year-old wide receiver went to social media to express his frustrations with the hardware ... the biggest problem being the thing says "defensive," not "offensive" player of the year.

On top of that, JSN pointed out how "the year" was etched on it as one word, not two.

"It's getting disrespectful at this point," Smith-Njigba said.

The typos alone are bad, but what makes it worse is the fact that comedian Druski butchered his name when announcing his award win back at the ceremony in February.

Druski said he later apologized for the moment ... but claimed he never heard back from the athlete.

OPOY in Year 3 🔥 @jaxon_smith1



NFL Honors on NBC/NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus & Peacock pic.twitter.com/4cVuEmQYQT @NFL

The good news?? JSN is coming off his best season yet ... which ended in a Super Bowl victory and a fat, $168 MILLION contract extension.