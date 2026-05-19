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Jaxon Smith-Njigba Displays 'Disrespectful' NFL Honors Trophy Mistakes

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gets 'Defensive' Over Trophy Typos ... The Disrespect!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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A little mix up???
Video: Oops! Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s NFL Honors Trophy Mistake Has Everyone Doing a Double Take

Jaxon Smith-Njigba can't catch a break -- the Seattle Seahawks superstar was excited to unbox his well-deserved AP Offensive Player of the Year trophy this week ... just for it to be riddled with errors.

The 24-year-old wide receiver went to social media to express his frustrations with the hardware ... the biggest problem being the thing says "defensive," not "offensive" player of the year.

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Instagram / @jaxsnj

On top of that, JSN pointed out how "the year" was etched on it as one word, not two.

"It's getting disrespectful at this point," Smith-Njigba said.

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The typos alone are bad, but what makes it worse is the fact that comedian Druski butchered his name when announcing his award win back at the ceremony in February.

Druski said he later apologized for the moment ... but claimed he never heard back from the athlete.

The good news?? JSN is coming off his best season yet ... which ended in a Super Bowl victory and a fat, $168 MILLION contract extension.

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Here's hoping they got the writing on the Lombardi Trophy right.