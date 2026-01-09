Boosie Badazz Avoids Prison Time in Gun Case, Will Mentor Youth Next

Boosie Badazz started 2026 staring down a potential prison sentence ... but thankfully, the judge decided to offer him leniency with time served!!!

If you recall, the rap star was looking at least a couple of years in the bing after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon in a case out of San Diego ... but his legal team pushed for alternative solutions -- and got their wish.

Boosie Badazz's attorney, Meghan Blanco, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "He was sentenced to time served, three years of supervision, and 300 hours of community service. I’m so relieved he can finally move forward, continue making music, and be an inspirational role model for his kids and his community."

Dr. Christopher K. Bass, of Clark Atlanta University's School of Arts and Sciences, wrote the judge a letter in support of Boosie's creative spirit and ability to motivate younger fans positively.

