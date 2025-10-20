Boosie Badazz Lightens Up Funeral Procession Of Late Fan in Detroit

Who Didn't Get To See Him Live 💔

Boosie Badazz was spotted over the weekend performing at a funeral procession in Detroit, and while some social media users jumped to conclusions, his appearance actually fulfilled his late fan's wish!!!

The veteran rap star pulled up like a 'G' and attended the celebration of life for 19-year-old Alaicha Johnson on October 17 ... who passed away on October 5 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Alaicha's parents, Tiffany and Ramon Johnson, who affectionately remember their daughter as the "life of the party" -- who proudly wore her nickname "Lay Lay Wild" on her sleeve.

Alaicha was a proud pillar of the LGBTQ community and her parents tell us they supported her every breath, as she was a family-oriented ball of energy who always had their back all the same.

The decision to recruit Boosie actually came about because Tiffany and Alaicha were supposed to go see Boosie perform the last time he came to Detroit, but Alaicha's declining health prevented the outing.

Tiffany contacted her sister who lives in Alabama and has ties to Boosie's promoter, and he solemnly obliged ... turning the marina-style venue into a full-blown concert!!!

Boosie performed his signature hit, "Wipe Me Down" and you can visibly see family and friends' faces light up brighter than the cell phones they were flashing. Ramon tells us the moment matched Alaicha's energy to the fullest.

The family didn't create a GoFundMe but urges anyone whose heart is full to donate to the Fanconi Anemia Research Foundation.