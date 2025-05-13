Boosie Badazz Defends Diddy From Freak-Off Charges, Believes Cassie Consented

Boosie Badazz is letting it be known to his millions of followers that he doesn't agree with the Feds' evidence being thrown at Diddy in his sex trafficking case ... and says Cassie was a willing participant!!!

Ahead of Cassie's testimony on Tuesday, Boosie argued that charges against Diddy should be simply domestic violence, but he firmly believes everything was mutual.

IF ANYTHING, THIS SHOULD BE A DOMESTIC ABUSE CASE NOT A SEX TRAFFICKING CASE‼️🔥SHE ENJOYED THE WILD SEX PARTIES N THE EXTRAVAGANT GIFTS ON THE BACKEND. ALL OF THESE YEARS OF SEX PARTIES N YOU MEAN TO TELL ME SHE DIDNT ENJOY IT .IM CONVINCED SHE ENJOYED IT . IM PRETTY SURE SHE… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) May 13, 2025 @BOOSIEOFFICIAL

Diddy and Cassie dated for over a decade and Boosie says there's no way she was a victim but more so an enthusiast ... "Im pretty sure she came during those freak offs😏it was a lifestyle ‼️this was consensual she was his girlfriend. Trying to give someone life n prison for this is bulls***!!!"

Boosie may be on to something ... remember, the defense claimed all of Diddy's freak-offs were consensual and a male sex worker even testified that it was Cassie who requested that he pee in her mouth during one of the encounters.

Play video content TMZ.com