Boosie Badazz's Son Arrested for Unlawful Gun Possession

Boosie Badazz is probably hating that "like father, like son" tagline right about now ... his eldest child, Tootie Raww, was arrested in Atlanta yesterday, and the charges are steep!!!

Atlanta Police tell TMZ Hip Hop they arrested Torrence Taylor for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Machine Gun) and Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers on September 3.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Earlier today, footage of Tootie being detained at a residence and led into a police cruiser surfaced online.

Charleston White BRAGS about being the reason Boosie’s son Tootie Raw got ARRESTED on gun charges after cops found a switch in his car 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5NYGuPMAIp — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) September 4, 2025 @onlydubsX

Unfiltered podcaster Charleston White -- who's been a passionate Neighborhood Watch Crimestoppers member in Dallas communities for years -- took credit for tipping police off to Tootie's alleged crimes ... however, there's no evidence of that just yet.

Police tell us the incident report has not yet been finalized.

The situation just made life even bleaker for the Badazzes ... Boosie's currently awaiting his sentencing on November 21 after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge.