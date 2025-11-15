Boosie Badazz Roasts Diddy For Crying After Hearing Verdict in Court

Play video content The Breakfast Club

Boosie Badazz says Diddy should've held it together after he was found guilty in his federal trial ... tearing into the dude for not being manly enough when the verdict came down.

The rapper sat down for an interview on "The Breastfast Club" Friday ... and, he talked about his relationship to the disgraced music mogul -- revealing the two haven't spoke in a long time despite their friendly relationship in the past.

Boosie says he wants to talk to the guy though ... because he thinks it was a total coward move to cry after the jury read out the verdict in his federal sex trafficking case.

Listen to the audio yourself -- we certainly can't quote much from it given the colorful langauge -- but it basically sounds like Boosie expected Diddy to comport himself like a pro instead of getting down on his knees and shedding tears.

Play video content 7/2/25 TMZ.com

In one particularly intense moment, Boosie screams out that Diddy should've kept his "chin up, chest out" ... ready to face whatever came his way. When the 'TBC' crew tries to defend the guy, Boosie fires back by saying relief at the verdict's no excuse for getting on his knees in this situation.

Of course, Diddy's now doing hard time at the low-security federal prison Fort Dix in New Jersey after the jury found him guilty on two counts of violating the Mann Act ... where he's expected to serve about 2+ years.

Boosie's no stranger to prison, BTW ... he did more than two years in state prison for drug-related violations in the early 2010s.