Boosie Badazz Says All Guys Have Had E.D. at Worst Possible Moment

Boosie Badazz has no shame in his game, admitting even a macho man such as himself can have ED performance issues ... and is calling all his fellow guys liars who can't own up to the same!!!

The Louisiana rap star has been enjoying the last bit of his freedom before his sentencing later this month ... he let loose on Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast when asked if he ever has a problem getting his rough rider ready in a time of need.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Boosie bluntly painted the picture that stage fright can strike at any time, but all sexual soldiers should have a backup plan in case of a member malfunction -- approach the poohnanny face forward in the prone position -- just like A SNIPER!!!

Angela and her co-hosts couldn't contain their laughter, but Boosie was dead serious. He even suggested the proper cunnilingus technique is to keep the butt down out of the air to avoid being flipped ... fulcrum 101, people!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

We spoke to Boosie last week in NYC, on more PG-related topics, like hoping for a presidential pardon from Trump before any possible prison time commences. As we reported, Boosie's currently awaiting his sentencing on November 21 after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge.