Boosie Badazz Takes Shots At Defendant In Trump Pardon Lawsuit

Boosie Badazz is taking shots at one of the political operatives he claims screwed him over financially for a Trump pardon that never came ... and he says their pants are on fire.

The "Set It Off" rapper went scorched earth on Jack Burkman -- one of the guys he's suing for $300,000 -- in a scathing social media rant ... telling the world Burkman's full of crap.

The outburst is classic Boosie ... and, basically, he's calling BS on comments Burkman made to TMZ, where Burkman defended himself against Boosie's lawsuit.

Boosie says ... "I GAVE U 3 MONTHS TO SEND MY MONEY BACK‼️TALKING ABOUT TRUMP SIGNED THE PARDON. GOT ME RUNNING AROUND THE DAM HOUSE JUMPING 😜😜SAYING U JUST TALKED TO THE PRESIDENT ‼️ U PLAYED WITH THE WRONG ONE .IM SUING YALL N FEDERAL COURT NOW."

As we reported ... Boosie claims he paid $600,000 to Burkman and Jacob Wohl to help secure a pardon that never materialized. Boosie claims the men told him they had major pull with Trump and had the Prez "on speed dial."