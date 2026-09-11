Pink Breaks Silence After Backlash for Anti-Macklemore Repost

Pink is finally using her own words to share how she feels about the backlash she's received over seemingly calling out Macklemore's pro-Palestine speech.

The singer went on Instagram to share a lengthy post clarifying what she believes when it comes to Israel, Hamas and Palestine ... after reposting a call for the rapper to be removed from Ed Sheeran's tour and catching tons of heat.

Pink explained the repost she shared included "words I didn’t write, and I wouldn’t have chosen all of them."

She said she didn't like that people online were filling in the blanks behind the repost without knowing what she was thinking ... and now she's filling us all in.

Macklemore opened for Ed Sheeran at MetLife Stadium wearing a keffiyeh, performed "Hind's Hall" with Gaza footage on the screens, and told 80,000 people he wanted those in Gaza and the West Bank to know "they have not been forgotten."



He said every human being deserves "the… pic.twitter.com/4J7fB1zEI4 @clashreport

Pink wrote ... "Of course I don’t speak for Israel, or for any government. I never have. What I said in October 2023 is still exactly what I believe: Hamas is a terrorist organization. Palestinians deserve a future that honors their humanity and their aspirations."

She said she didn't want to "litigate a complex war in an Instagram caption" ... but continued her thoughts in the comments.

The singer shared ... "Something has changed in this country, and I can read it in my own comments. 'From the river to the sea.' 'Zionist,' spat like it's a slur, by people who couldn't tell you the details of what I believe, because I hadn't told them yet."

She continued ... "I don't think most of them hate Jews. I think somebody handed them a story where the Jew who won't apologize for existing must be the villain, and they've been putting words in my mouth ever since."

Pink further explained her stance by saying ... "You don't have to agree with one thing Israel's government does to not want the Jewish family two rows down from you to be scared or targeted at a concert. That's the only thing I'm asking anybody for."