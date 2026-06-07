Pink Walks Tony Awards Carpet With Carey Hart and Kids

Pink had her biggest cheer squad by her side for Broadway's biggest night ... bringing the whole family along as she made her debut as host of the Tony Awards.

The singer rolled up to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday looking every bit the star of the show in a sparkling black gown with a dramatic feathered train ... while husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow, son Jameson and mom Judith Moore all joined her on the red carpet.

The family affair comes as Pink takes on a major first -- hosting an awards show for the very first time. And while she recently admitted she's been feeling some nerves ahead of the gig, she also called it the honor of a lifetime to celebrate the Broadway community.

If there were any questions about where Pink and Carey stand these days ... they answered them on the red carpet. The family outing comes months after TMZ reported the couple had split, only for Pink to fire back and declare the breakup report "fake news."

Willow played a big role in getting her there, too. Pink recently revealed the family moved to New York so the 15-year-old could pursue her passion for musical theater ... and joked that she essentially needed Willow's approval before agreeing to host the Tonys.