Pink and Husband Carey Hart Take Their Kids to Broadway Amid Divorce Rumors

Pink and husband Carey Hart are brushing off divorce rumors and making the most of their new life in NYC ... stepping out for a family night on Broadway with their kids.

The couple treated daughter Willow, 14, and son Jameson, 9, to "& Juliet" on Saturday.

The production's Instagram account shared a video of Pink with the cast, writing, "Welcomed a f****n' perfect special guest tonight."

The play, which reimagines William Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet," features Pink's absolute banger, "F***in' Perfect."

The family outing is extra special as it marks one of the main reasons why they relocated in the first place. While guest hosting "The Kelly Clarkson Show" last week, Pink explained their cross-country move, saying it was so Willow "could study theater and experience more Broadway." Willow's already gotten a head start by appearing on the NBC show and sharing her talents with the world.