Chloe Kim Makes Kelly Clarkson, Pink Blunder In Front Of Singer, 'I'm So Sorry'

Play video content The Kelly Clarkson Show

Chloe Kim might never be able to listen to Pink again -- the Team USA snowboarder was left mortified after telling the singer she LOVES one of her songs ... but there was just one problem.

Pink didn't sing it.

The blunder went down on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week ... when Pink -- filling in for the "American Idol" winner -- was chatting with the 2026 Olympic silver medalist.

During the convo, Kim told Pink she listened to her tunes while she would snowboard as a kid ... and even started singing one of her favorites -- "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."

Before she could finish her thought, Pink politely informed her Clarkson was actually the artist behind the popular victory march ... but pulled an incredible save out of her ass.

"But that's fine 'cause I'm Kelly Clarkson today!!" Pink said.

Kim wanted to disappear -- apologizing profusely and saying she's so embarrassed ... while name-dropping a REAL Pink song, "F***in' Perfect," to try and save face.

CK went on to say she just woke up from a nap ... so her brain wasn't fully operating at the time.

Pink laughed ... so it's safe to say she was saying "So What" over it all, and the two shared a hug.