Chloe Kim Confused Myles Garrett for DJ Before Romance, Where’s Martin Garrix?

Chloe Kim had no idea she was scouting her future boyfriend the first time she saw Myles Garrett play … because she thought she was there for a Martin Garrix concert.

The Olympic snowboarding superstar spilled the hilarious origin story on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” -- admitting she’s not a football fan and had zero clue she was watching the Cleveland Browns’ Defensive Player of the Year when a mutual friend invited her to a game.

Kim says her friend told her “our client’s playing,” but somehow heard “Martin Garrix” instead of Myles Garrett. So there she was … sitting in the stands, cheering for the Rams, fully expecting the EDM DJ to pop out at halftime.

Meanwhile, Garrett’s on the field wreaking havoc -- and Chloe’s wondering why the “performer” hasn’t taken the stage.

She even admitted she thought the DJ was “wack” for not showing up … only to realize later the whole point of the trip was to see Myles dominate, not drop a beat.

Obviously, things worked out ... the two eventually met properly, hit it off, and Garrett even showed up to support Kim at the Olympics like a proud boyfriend.

As for whether the NFL star has tried shredding the slopes?

“No,” Chloe said with a laugh. “He’s not allowed to.”

The Browns probably prefer their All-Pro edge rusher terrorizing quarterbacks -- not risking it on a halfpipe.

Kim also addressed the rumors that Garrett popped the question at the Winter Games … after a fake AI image made it look like he proposed in Italy. The pic went viral and even fooled fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn, who texted Kim to say congrats -- leaving Kim totally confused.

Once she looked it up, Kim immediately spotted the red flags. In the image, she’s somehow already wearing a ring on her left hand mid-“proposal” … and her mom clocked that the outfit wasn’t even her style. But the biggest giveaway was Garrett wearing sunglasses.

“I don’t want my man to propose to me with sunglasses on,” she joked with Kimmel.