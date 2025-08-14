Chloe Kim Supports Boyfriend Myles Garrett At Browns Practice

Play video content Instagram/@chloekim

Myles Garrett might be in hot water for his recent run-in with law enforcement, but all things are good with his love life -- the Cleveland Browns superstar had his gold medalist girlfriend, Chloe Kim, in attendance at Thursday's practice!!

The Orange and Brown are having joint workouts with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Saturday's preseason matchup ... and there was a special VIP guest checking out the action at the NovaCare Complex.

25-year-old Kim documented her visit ... showing off an up-close hangout with Noah the Eagle, an animal ambassador from the local zoo, before sharing vid of her man going through warmups.

Garrett and Kim went public with their romance at an anime awards show back in May ... and they've been damn near inseparable ever since.

In fact, Kim has joined Garrett on the gridiron ... with the two competing in an adorable race a month later, which the All-Pro defensive end won, despite running backwards.

Garrett made headlines this week after it was revealed he got yet another speeding ticket ... with cops claiming he was driving 100 MPH in a 60 before being pulled over.



Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called the incident "extremely disappointing" ... but stopped short of revealing whether the franchise player was punished.