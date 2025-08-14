Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chloe Kim Supports Boyfriend Myles Garrett At Browns Practice

Chloe Kim Supportive GF At Browns Practice ... All Eyes on Myles Garrett

By TMZ Staff
Published
TAKE YOUR GIRLFRIEND TO WORK DAY
Myles Garrett might be in hot water for his recent run-in with law enforcement, but all things are good with his love life -- the Cleveland Browns superstar had his gold medalist girlfriend, Chloe Kim, in attendance at Thursday's practice!!

The Orange and Brown are having joint workouts with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Saturday's preseason matchup ... and there was a special VIP guest checking out the action at the NovaCare Complex.

25-year-old Kim documented her visit ... showing off an up-close hangout with Noah the Eagle, an animal ambassador from the local zoo, before sharing vid of her man going through warmups.

Garrett and Kim went public with their romance at an anime awards show back in May ... and they've been damn near inseparable ever since.

Chloe Kim​ and Myles Garrett Attend The Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo
In fact, Kim has joined Garrett on the gridiron ... with the two competing in an adorable race a month later, which the All-Pro defensive end won, despite running backwards.

Garrett made headlines this week after it was revealed he got yet another speeding ticket ... with cops claiming he was driving 100 MPH in a 60 before being pulled over.

081325_kevin_stefanski_kal
HE NEEDS TO SLOW DOWN
Cleveland Browns

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called the incident "extremely disappointing" ... but stopped short of revealing whether the franchise player was punished.

Regardless, Garrett won't have to get through the rough patch alone ... thanks to Kim!!

