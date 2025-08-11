Myles Garrett Busted For Speeding, Allegedly Drove 40 MPH Over Limit

Myles Garrett isn't just quick getting to the quarterback -- he's also allegedly got speed behind the wheel ... 'cause the former Defensive Player of the Year was cited for driving 100 MPH in a 60 zone hours after the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game on Friday.

According to court records, 29-year-old Garrett was pulled over around 2:00 AM on Saturday morning ... not too long after Shedeur Sanders and Co. handled the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte with a 30-10 effort. Garrett did not suit up for the contest.

The citation, obtained by TMZ Sports, states Garrett was cruising in a gray 2014 Ferrari in Strongsville when he was pulled over.

Garrett was issued a citation for speeding ... and has a court date set for Thursday, which just so happens to be the same day as a joint practice against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Sanders had his own issues on the road this offseason -- he got written up twice for speeding in just a matter of days ... but said he has since learned to be more responsible.

Garrett was also involved in a single-car rollover crash in 2022 ... when officers stated he was driving 65 MPH in a 45 zone.

