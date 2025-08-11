Myles Garrett Busted For Speeding, Allegedly Drove 40 MPH Over Limit
Myles Garrett Busted For Speeding ... Cops Say He Went 100 MPH in 60 Zone
Myles Garrett isn't just quick getting to the quarterback -- he's also allegedly got speed behind the wheel ... 'cause the former Defensive Player of the Year was cited for driving 100 MPH in a 60 zone hours after the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game on Friday.
According to court records, 29-year-old Garrett was pulled over around 2:00 AM on Saturday morning ... not too long after Shedeur Sanders and Co. handled the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte with a 30-10 effort. Garrett did not suit up for the contest.
The citation, obtained by TMZ Sports, states Garrett was cruising in a gray 2014 Ferrari in Strongsville when he was pulled over.
Garrett was issued a citation for speeding ... and has a court date set for Thursday, which just so happens to be the same day as a joint practice against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Sanders had his own issues on the road this offseason -- he got written up twice for speeding in just a matter of days ... but said he has since learned to be more responsible.
Garrett was also involved in a single-car rollover crash in 2022 ... when officers stated he was driving 65 MPH in a 45 zone.
He suffered minor injuries as a result of that accident.