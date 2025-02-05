Myles Garrett Says He Consulted LeBron James Before Trade Demand

Myles Garrett talked things over with LeBron James before going public with his trade demand ... with the Cleveland Browns star revealing the details of his conversation with the former Cav about making his own "decision."

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year told the "Rich Eisen Show" all about his chat with the King during his appearance on Wednesday's program from New Orleans ... saying the two athletes discussed what it was like when he left The Land for the Miami Heat in 2010.

"What was his thought process going into it before he left Cleveland?" 29-year-old Garrett said. "Just making sure I made a logical decision, taking my time. Just trying to take away the pressure of doing something like that. Cleveland, really that area, northeast Ohio, has been his home. It feels like my home, as well."

Of course, James ripped the hearts out of countless Cavs fans when he took his talents to the Heat in free agency ... a move that ultimately resulted in two of his four titles.

Garrett has similar aspirations ... explaining his dream is to win a Super Bowl -- and the Browns aren't giving him the best chance at making that happen.

LeBron eventually returned to Cleveland in 2014 ... and helped the city end its 52-year championship drought in his second season back.

Who knows, maybe the same can happen for Garrett and the Dawg Pound??