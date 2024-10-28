Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Myles Garrett's Terminator Costume, 'No Notes'

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett's Halloween costume got the ultimate compliment on Sunday ... with none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger praising his Terminator outfit!!

The All-Pro defensive end was unrecognizable prior to the Orange and Brown's divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday ... wearing an elaborate mask, leather jacket and sunglasses as he made his way to the locker room.

The team's social media accounts shared footage of the epic entrance ... and it made its way to the Terminator himself, who was clearly thrilled with the end result.

"10/10. No notes," Ahnold said on X.

The look must've provided the home team some good luck, 'cause the Browns ran away with their second win of the season in the 29-24 outing with Jameis Winston under center.

Garrett -- who famously loves to go all out for the holiday -- had one total tackle during the game ... but certainly pressured the hell outta Lamar Jackson throughout the matchup.