Hollywood Celebs Go All Out for Halloween 2024

It's the time of year where even Hollywood A-listers wanna be someone else -- with many of them throwing on makeup and donning costumes for Halloween week!

With Halloween on Thursday this year, many celebs decided to dress in their scariest, silliest and sexiest costumes this weekend ... like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who went down the rabbit hole with their "Alice in Wonderland" costumes.

Sophie Turner and Ice Spice wore outfits inspired by '90s movies ... with Sophie looking like Trinity from "The Matrix" and Spice dressed as Leeloo in "The Fifth Element."

As we told you, Lizzo embraced the jokes made about her on "South Park" ... totally crushing it as the Ozempic alternative bearing her name -- with an inflatable Cartman right by her side.

Mike Sorrentino, JWoww, Sammi Sweetheart and Zack Clayton got together for a little "Jersey Shore" mini-hang ... with the group all looking faulous in their ecletic mismatch of costumes.

Anne Hathaway embraced The Big Apple with her costume ... dressing up with a Statue of Liberty headpiece and a "Boo York City" t-shirt that just screams "I'm zombie-walkin' here!"

Amber Rose, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Osbourne, Mario, Bretman Rock, Casey Boonstra, Jenn Tran, Adelaine Morin, Kimiko Glenn, Paige Spiranac, Bella Poarch and more also got into the festivities with their ensembles.

Halloween always brings out celebs' creativity ... just check out last year's costumes -- and, remember, there will probably be a few more tricks and treats before the real holiday on Thursday.