'Power Rangers' Memorabilia, Including Costumes, for Sale

Go Go "Power Rangers" fans ... and, grab your wallet 'cause there's a whole lot of show memorabilia up for sale.

The largest auction of Power Rangers memorabilia -- totaling just over 700 unique lots -- including iconic props, costumes, and much more is officially online ... with many of the lots currently on sale.

If you're looking for an authentic Halloween costume for next year, check out real costumes worn by Pink Ranger Kimberly, Blue Ranger Billy, Yellow Ranger Trini and Green Ranger Tommy -- prices currently ranging from $875 to right around $2,500.

If you're feeling a little more like a villain than a hero, there's also an authentic Lord Zedd costume up for sale ... complete with "Z Staff" and silver mask.

There's a Thunder Megazord Hero Helmet, an Astro Megazord filming miniature, Rita Repulsa's Magic Wand Scepter, Power Morphers, Dragon Daggers ... the list goes on and on.

Obviously a series of 'Power Rangers' TV shows have hit the airwaves since the OG premiered in the U.S.A. way back in 1993. At least 100 lots are from the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" ... while others are from the 1995 flick "Might Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie."

More recent fans can bid on items from the 30th anniversary TV movie "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" -- so this lot spans generations of 'Rangers.'