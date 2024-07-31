'Power Rangers' Star Hector David Jr. Facing Battery Charge

Hector David Jr. -- an actor best known for his role on "Power Rangers" -- is a suspect in a misdemeanor battery case ... and we're told he's wanted by Idaho police.

Nampa PD in Idaho tells TMZ ... cops are looking for the former Green Power Ranger for allegedly shoving an elderly man down in a parking lot over the weekend.

Play video content

Video of the alleged attack's been going around online after NPD posted it to their official Facebook account. In it, a man in a Patriots jersey walks up and pushes a man using a walker over before hopping in his truck and driving off.

Police say they believe this person is Hector David Jr. ... and claim the altercation caught on camera broke out over a parking spot disagreement. They say David Jr. and the man he allegedly pushed down did not know each other, and no one was seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources say David Jr.'s facing a misdemeanor battery charge once found. We're told cops have submitted paperwork to get an arrest warrant from the court.

David Jr. played the Green Power Ranger from 2011 to 2015 in various "Power Rangers" shows ... like 'Samurai,' 'Megaforce,' 'Clash of the Red Rangers' and many more. He also had small roles in "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," and other smaller films.