Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Channel 'Alice In Wonderland' for Halloween

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco broke out their Halloween costumes early this year — and the couple looks like something straight out of "Alice in Wonderland."

That's because they channeled two of the main characters from the famous fictional children's novel with Selena dressing as Alice and Benny as the Mad Hatter.

Check out this series of photos posted to Instagram ... Selena does her best Alice impersonation, wearing a light blue dress, white socks and heels and a blonde wig with a black bow.

Benny, however, is the spitting image of the Mad Hatter with his painted white face, bushy red wig, top hat and colorful garb.

In two of the images, the pair are seen holding hands in their costumes while on a couch. In another pic, they're sitting on the floor snuggled up to each other.

Translation: they're in love!

You may recall, the duo first confirmed they were dating in December 2023 on Instagram — and Selena shared the viral photo of her and Benny loved-up after the 2024 Golden Globes the following month.

Since then, they have been going strong, and everyone is now wondering if/when Benny is going to pop the question to Selena.