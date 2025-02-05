Clay Matthews Praises Myles Garrett For Browns Trade Demand

Play video content TMZSports.com

Clay Matthews had zero problems with Myles Garrett's trade demand this week ... in fact, he praised the Browns superstar for trying to take the future of his career into his own hands.

The 29-year-old pass rusher stunned the football world on Monday when he asked out of Cleveland ... and while plenty of NFL fans found his request selfish, Matthews told TMZ Sports he doesn't see it that way at all.

The Green Bay Packers great told us he knows all Garrett wants to do is win -- and he's happy the guy is now attempting to put himself in the best place to do that.

"He's achieved every personal accolade," Matthews told us. "And it's time to achieve that team accolade."

The Browns have made it clear they have no intentions of honoring his trade request -- but Matthews, who played in the NFL from 2009 through 2019, said he thinks a deal will ultimately get done.

"Listen," he said, "everybody entertains offers and when there's enough first-round picks and compensation and players coming their way, eventually something has to crack."

Matthews also weighed in on the future of his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers ... telling us he believes the signal-caller still has something left in the tank -- and the Jets should re-sign him if they're seriously looking to win in 2025.

