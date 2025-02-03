Myles Garrett Requests Trade From Cleveland Browns, Chasing Super Bowl

The Cleveland Browns' franchise player is asking for a change of scenery ... with Myles Garrett publicly requesting a trade so he can pursue a Super Bowl championship.

The defensive superstar laid out his wishes in a statement on Monday ... saying his dream has always been to compete for a title -- and his goals won't allow him to be "complacent."

"The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl," Garrett said in a statement.

The request comes after reports of meetings with the Browns' front office ... with Garrett wanting a clear blueprint on how the organization planned to compete in the future.

It's safe to say he wasn't thrilled with what he heard ... as he made it known to all he wants out.

29-year-old Garrett -- the team's top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- is by far the greatest player to suit up for the Orange and Brown since the team returned to northeast Ohio in 1999.

He was the defensive player of the year in 2023, has four First-team All-Pro and two Second-team selections ... racking up 102.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles.

Garrett is still on a five-year, $125 million contract ... but his request is likely a way for Cleveland to at least get something in return before he becomes an undrafted free agent in 2027.