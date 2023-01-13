Jadeveon Clowney Apologizes For Myles Garrett Comments

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is addressing his recent comments about Myles Garrett ... saying he's personally apologized to his teammate, but claiming his words were taken out of context.

The former first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft made headlines recently ... after accusing the Browns of focusing on making Garrett look good instead of the team's overall success.

"You're all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games," Clowney told reporters at the time. "I don't even think he notices."

Clowney -- who said he was 95% sure he was not returning to the Browns after the 2022-23 season -- added he didn't believe it was Garrett's fault ... but called the whole situation "B.S."

Now, Clowney is backpedaling his previous comments ... releasing a statement via his publicist Denise White on Friday.

"As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family," the statement obtained by TMZ Sports says.

"My words in the lockerroom were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented."

Clowney added he personally reached out to Myles to share his regret ... and "will continue to learn and grow as I move forward."