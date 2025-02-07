Myles Garrett Drops Hint On Potential Trade Destinations, 'I Don't Mind Snow'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Myles Garrett clearly isn't ready to cross any teams off his trade destination list -- not even some of his AFC North rivals -- 'cause he just revealed to TMZ Sports he wouldn't mind continuing his career in a cold-weather city.

The six-time Pro Bowler, of course, has battled snow throughout his eight-year stint in Cleveland ... and when we got him out after NFL Honors in New Orleans on Thursday night -- just days after he requested a trade from Cleveland -- he made it clear continuing that trend is just fine with him if he is ultimately dealt.

Garrett told us straight up, "I don't mind snow" -- before insisting the only criteria he has for his next team is a stacked roster.

"I just want to win," the pass rusher said. "That's the main thing."

That certainly appears to mean teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills are on the table for Garrett ... even though he's spent the entirety of his career battling against them.

Cleveland no doubt would never trade him inside of the division -- at least not without a treasure trove in return -- but it's at the very least interesting to hear Garrett's open to any and all suitors.

