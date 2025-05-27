Myles Garrett, Chloe Kim Get Cozy At Anime Awards, Spark Dating Rumors

The newest sports power couple very well might've hard launched at an event over the weekend ... 'cause Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim were cute and cozy right in front of the cameras!!

The Cleveland Browns superstar and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder hit the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo on Sunday ... decked out in sharp formal 'fits for the occasion.

Our sources say the two appeared to be quite couple-y during their walk on the orange carpet ... as if the pictures weren't enough indication there's a lot more going on between the two than a shared appreciation for Japanese animation.

29-year-old Garrett and Kim, 25, even gazed into each other's eyes as the shutters clicked ... certainly not hiding that they were enjoying their time together.

In fact, Garrett supported Kim -- who was a presenter during the evening -- as she answered questions for interviewers at the shindig ... and when she mentioned the word "romance," he gave a grin that was caught on camera.

The two are certainly at the top of their respective sports -- Garrett is a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year ... and Kim has two golds in the halfpipe at the Olympics, as well as several other world titles.

Both are pretty open about their love for anime ... so you could say they were drawn to each other.