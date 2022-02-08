Chloe Kim Says She Considered Skipping Beijing Olympics Due To Anxiety

Team USA superstar Chloe Kim says she was close to passing up the opportunity to defend her gold medal at the 2022 Olympics ... admitting the anxiety she experienced the first time around was overpowering.

The 21-year-old snowboarder made the revelation on "Today" this week ... saying her newfound fame post-2018 Olympics was a lot for her to handle.

"My first one was really overwhelming," Kim says. "I was not expecting that kind of response."

She continued ... "So, then I like kind of got scared. I got really bad anxiety and I was like, maybe I can't do that again, 'cause I just don't know if I can handle it."

Kim says she needed to reset mentally and took her talents to Princeton University in search of a fresh start ... but was unable to escape her stardom there, too.

Kim says she even started to hate snowboarding because of what came with it ... which led to her two-year hiatus from the sport she grew up loving.

But, Chloe never ruled out the possibility of returning ... saying she knew she would come back if she missed it while at Princeton -- and she did.

It's not the first time a Team USA hero has opened up about their mental struggles -- Simone Biles most recently backed out of the 2020 Games -- and it certainly won't be the last.