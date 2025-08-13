Browns' Kevin Stefanski Calls Myles Garrett Speeding Ticket 'Extremely Disappointing'

Play video content Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett is clearly in the Browns' dog house -- Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed his superstar defensive end's recent speeding incident with the media on Wednesday ... calling the situation "extremely disappointing."

The sixth-year coach met with reporters at joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles ... and was asked how he felt about the former Defensive Player of the Year getting pulled over for allegedly driving 100 MPH in a 60 zone -- given his documented history of going fast behind the wheel.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Stefanski didn't mince his words ... revealing the team met with the 29-year-old to discuss the matter.

"He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others," Stefanski said.

When asked if the All-Pro would face any punishment ... the two-time AP Coach of the Year elected to keep things internal.

As we previously reported, Garrett was issued a citation hours after returning to the Cleveland area following the Browns' preseason win over the Carolina Panthers. The citation stated Garrett was cruising in a gray 2014 Ferrari in Strongsville when he was pulled over.

Play video content 9/26/22 TMZSports.com

Garrett was notably involved in a single-car accident back in 2022 ... and officials believed he was going over the speed limit prior to wrecking his Porsche.

He also had a few speeding tickets before that ... but vowed to slow down following the rollover crash, calling it a "wakeup call."