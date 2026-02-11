Myles Garrett Supports Girlfriend Chloe Kim At Olympics

Play video content Instagram/@flash_garrett

Myles Garrett is making it up to Chloe Kim after she had to stomach the Cleveland Browns all NFL season -- the NFL superstar had a front-row view of the snowboarder's epic qualifying run at the Winter Olympics!!

The 30-year-old defensive monster was a proud boyfriend as the gold medalist, 25, made her way down the halfpipe on Wednesday ... to the tune of a 90.25 score to put her at the top of the standings.

The performance was great to see -- especially after Kim revealed she tore her labrum before the Winter Games.

The two looked happy as could be in Italy ... taking some time during the busy Winter Games to pose for some pics.

Of course, there's no way Garrett was gonna miss his girl go for gold -- after all, she was at a bunch of his games during his historic 2025 season, when he became the NFL's sack king.

The halfpipe final is a day away ... and if her performance is anything like Wednesday, Kim and Garrett will have a lot to celebrate.