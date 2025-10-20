Chloe Kim Rocks Browns Gear, Supports Myles Garrett In Win Over Dolphins

Chloe Kim is trading her Red, White and Blue for Orange and Brown -- the Team USA gold medalist cheered on her boyfriend, Myles Garrett, in Cleveland on Sunday ... rocking team merch on the sidelines ahead of the big win!!

The Olympic snowboarder was all smiles way before the Browns easily handled the Miami Dolphins in a 31-6 result ... and while she didn't have on a No. 95 jersey, it's no secret who she was there to see.

As we previously reported, the two superstar athletes made their first public appearance together back in May ... and have been attached at the hip ever since.

While the weather sucked, but the vibes were high nonetheless ... with Garrett earning another sack to bring his total to five on the season after a bit of a drought.

The Browns defense as a whole put on a clinic against Tua Tagovailoa and Co. ... with Cleveland tallying three interceptions (one taken to the house), four sacks and a fumble recovery.