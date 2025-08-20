Myles Garrett Refuses to Address 100 MPH Speeding Ticket, Rather Talk Football

Play video content Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett isn't interested in talking about anything other than football ... which reporters quickly learned after pressing the NFL star about his most recent speeding ticket, shutting down all questions regarding the incident.

Garrett spoke publicly for the first time since getting pulled over for going 100 MPH in a 60 zone on I-71 in Ohio after the team arrived home from Charlotte after defeating the Carolina Panthers earlier this month.

Play video content TMZSports.com

When asked how it felt watching his cars speedometer creep up to triple digits, the 29-year-old wasn't playing ball.

"I honestly would rather talk about football and this team than anything else I'm doing off the field, other than the back-to-school event I did the other day."

The reporter pressed him again, saying people want to know about it, but again Myles refused to answer.

"People want to know a lot of things. I try to keep my personal life personal. I rather focus on this team when I can."

Undeterred, the reporter once again attempted to get the future Hall of Famer to open up, asking what type of leadership the incident shows ... which visibly began to upset Garrett.

"You're asking the same question, and I've answered it two different times," he said. "So I'm gonna need you to ask a different question so I can focus on this team and not this headline you're trying to get out of this question you're asking."

Of course, it's understandable that the reporters have questions, as the August 9 run-in with cops marked his eighth speeding ticket since being drafted to Cleveland.

Garrett's arraignment is scheduled for August 28.

Play video content Cleveland Browns

Myles isn't the first high-profile player to be busted for excessive speeding in the Buckeye State this young season ... Shedeur Sanders was pulled over twice in a matter of days.