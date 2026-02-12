Chloe Kim Wins Silver Medal At 2026 Olympics, Falls Short Of Three Straight Golds

Chloe Kim fell just short of making history at the 2026 Winter Olympics ... as the 25-year-old took home the silver medal after putting up a score of 88.00 in an attempt to become the first snowboarder ever to win three straight gold medals in a single event.

Things were looking good for Kim when she took an early lead after her first run. For those who don't know, the best score you post counts toward the final results.

It took until the third run for someone to pass her ... when South Korea's Gaon Choi scored a 90.25 on her last attempt. When Kim took the pipe for her response, she took a spill on her third trick, sealing the victory for Gaon.

Despite falling short, Kim didn't let it ruin her mood and immediately went over to celebrate with Gaon and her team on the win.

She had a strong contingent supporting her from the ground in her quest for gold ... including snowboarding legend Shaun White, Snoop Dogg and her boyfriend, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

Both Snoop and Garrett showed their fandom for Kim, rocking jackets with her face on them.

Garrett has been a proud boyfriend throughout the Games, watching along in Milan since her first run in the qualifying round.

Of course, the two have been very supportive of each other's day job ... as Chloe was at a bunch of his games during his historic season -- when he became the NFL sack king.

Her run at the Olympics was even more impressive when you also take into consideration she did it all while dealing with a torn labrum -- but she wasn't letting that stop her from chasing history.