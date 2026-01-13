Chloe Kim Confirms She Tore Labrum, Will Still Compete in Olympics

Chloe Kim is sidelined but smiling -- the queen of snowboarding says despite a torn labrum, she'll be "good to go" for the Winter Olympics.

The superstar broke the news to fans on Tuesday in an Instagram post detailing the results of an MRI she underwent last Friday following "the silliest fall" she took while training.

The silver lining? Her quest to win a third straight gold medal at next month's Olympics in Italy is still in the works.

"Obviously, I'm really disappointed that I can't snowboard until right before the Olympics, which is going to be hard," she said. "I haven't gotten nearly the amount of reps that I would have liked, but that's OK. You know, it's funny, I've been doing this for so long and every season I am met with a different set of challenges -- so I guess this is going to be the one this year."

She said she wasn't surprised by the news and joked that in the meantime, she will be rocking a "really sexy shoulder brace" ... even though she admits it's wildly uncomfortable.

The Olympian said Tuesday was the first time she had been outside since her MRI, and she was on her way to pick up her boyfriend, NFL star Myles Garrett, from the train station in Switzerland.

She was there for the LAAX Open -- a world-renowned event scheduled for this week -- and is devastated to sit it out, but says she'll find ways to distract herself from the sting of missing competition.