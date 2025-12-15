Mariah Carey Announces She's Performing at 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Mariah Carey is going from the Queen of Christmas to Queen of the entire winter ... she's going to perform at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in February!

The Grammy winner personally made the announcement Monday via Instagram, writing, "CI VEDIAMO A MILANO!" which translates to "See you in Milan."

Mariah accompanied her post with a video -- showing her in a shimmering red gown and diamond necklace -- saying, "Get ready for Milano Cortina 2026. See you at the Stadio San Siro on the 6th of February for the Olympic opening ceremony."

This follows the unforgettable 2024 Summer Games opening ceremony, which featured Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.