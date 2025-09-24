DJ Whoo Kid Says Only Mariah Carey and Wack DJs Need to Worry About A.I.

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Whoo Kid isn't scared of A.I. stealing any of his live festival gigs soon ... but he says artists like Mariah Carey and sucka DJs who are too busy doing TikToks have another thing coming!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got with the veteran Shade45 host outside the Louis Vuitton store in Bev Hills yesterday to talk on the growing concern within the music industry that A.I. is destined to replace creatives ... Whoo Kid says there is no concern -- UNLESS YOU SUCK.

Whoo Kid chose to use Mariah Carey as a shining example of an artist who could benefit from A.I., suggesting tech will restore her singing abilities -- but he'd still smash!!! His words, not ours, people.

Mariah has a chance to stick it to Whoo Kid on Friday when her 16th album, "Here for It All" is released ... but the legendary singer's "Sugar Sweet" feature Kehlani has been ripping the industry for validating A.I. ... with a multimillion-dollar deal for A.I.-generated artist Xania Monet.

Nonetheless, Whoo Kid tells us he's overly confident that raw talent will always rank on top and get booked for gigs.

Whoo Kid admits he's a dinosaur in the rap game, but still does Rolling Loud and international shows, and he feels Gen-Z DJs have no legacy ... and their baggy fashion tells him they have no style!!!