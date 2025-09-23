DJ Whoo Kid Trashes 'Mortal Kombat' Films, Predicts 50 Cent Crushes 'Street Fighter' Role

Play video content TMZ.com

50 Cent recently landed a HUGE fighting role as "Balrog" in the upcoming "Street Fighter" live-action film and his longtime G-G-G-G-Unit DJ Whoo Kid has seen firsthand how he can knock somebody out -- rappers, you know who you are!!!

DJ Whoo Kid chopped it with TMZ Hip Hop on Monday and he still has nightmares when he would mess up onstage and 50 would hit him with a Buffalo Charge or Turn Punch, so he's certain Paramount Pictures got the casting right with him!!!

Don't forget, 50 was also a 15-year-old amateur boxer at the Junior Olympics ... Whoo Kid tells us the artists who felt those fists haven't forgotten.

"Street Fighter" will be competing for box office bravado next year with the "Mortal Kombat II" film video game adaptation but Whoo Kid says there's no competition there -- he feels the first film was a pure fatality for his eyes!!!

Whoo Kid says he's a huge 'MK' fan, but the acting in the film was so bad, he's confused how the filmmakers could have watched the finished product and put it out on the market -- and they're doing it again in 2026!!!

I still can’t believe this street fighter movie cast.. like what? pic.twitter.com/uAlkKnrxRW — Slimstanky (@Slimstanky_) September 16, 2025 @Slimstanky_