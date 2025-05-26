Michelle Waterson Says Acting's Dream Come True, Wants Role in 'Street Fighter'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Michelle Waterson may not be fighting anymore, but that doesn't mean she isn't still kickin' ass! The Karate Hottie is now an actress, fresh off one of the biggest movies in the country, and she's fired up to get in front of the camera once again!

TMZ Sports talked to Waterson about her acting career this week, as the movie "Havoc," starring Tom Hardy, continues to be one of the most popular flicks in the world.

"If you like watching action movies, this movie is such a treat. It's kind of an homage to the '80s, '90s, like super bloody 'Rambo' slash 'Die Hard,'" Waterson told us.

Michelle, a retired UFC fighter with wins over Paige VanZant and Angela Hill, plays the role of an assassin ... and she has an epic fight scene with the lead actor, which Waterson said required "two to three weeks" of rehearsals, before ever being in front of a camera.

"Tom's a huge Jiu-jitsu practitioner. So we had a lot of time to train, roll and kind of get to know one another as far as body types, physicality, style in fighting. And so I think that kind of lent itself to the fight scene for sure."

The result was a super authentic-looking scene, and MW is so pumped to have been part of the film.

"I grew up watching 'Mortal Kombat' and playing 'Street Fighter' and 'Ninja Turtles,' 'Power Rangers.' You name it, that's what we did. We grew up in the era of Jean-Claude Van Damme and 'Terminator' and all of those movies, best of the best. So it really is a dream come true."

We asked the former MMA star if she wants to continue with acting (answer's hell yes!) ... and she even has a specific project in mind.

"I hear that they're putting together a cast for 'Street Fighter.' So, you know, you gotta put me up in there. Put me up in the mix for that. I'll fight for it. I'll fight for the role!"